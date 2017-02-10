Video: All of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Premier League goals for Man Utd so far

All 15 of @Ibra_official's Premier League goals so far! pic.twitter.com/71MfkAqpTx
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 9, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has proved to be a shrewd signing for Manchester United.
After an early season slump, the free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain has really found his stride at United in recent weeks.
The veteran Swedish striker’s goal against Leicester City last weekend was his 15th Premier League strike of the season – not a bad return with 14 games still left to play this term.
United have rounded up all 15 of those goals into a video, which you can see above.