Wayne Rooney issues statement to say he is staying at Man Utd

A post shared by Wayne Rooney (@waynerooney) on Feb 21, 2017 at 5:29am PST

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has issued a statement to confirm that he will be staying at the club for the remainder of the season.

The England skipper – record goalscorer for his club and country – had been tipped to move to the Chinese Super League before its Tuesday transfer deadline after his agent Paul Stretford jetted out to the Far East for negotiations.

But Rooney has now insisted that he will be staying at United until the end of his 13th season at the club.

His statement reads: “Despite the interest which has been shown from other clubs, for which I’m grateful, I want to end recent speculation and say that I am staying at Manchester United.

“I hope I will play a full part in helping the team in its fight for success on four fronts.

“It’s an exciting time at the club and I want to remain a part of it.”

Rooney, aged 31, is under contract at Old Trafford until June 2019. He joined United as an 18-year-old from boyhood club Everton for £27m in 2004.

Chinese sides Beijing Guoan and Jiangsu Suning had been touted as potential suitors, but both clubs dismissed the transfer speculation.

A third club, Tianjin Quanjian, opened talks with Rooney but coach Fabio Cannavaro said talks did not progress because the United skipper would not fit in with his style of play.