Wayne Rooney’s agent flies to China to seal transfer

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney’s agent has travelled to China to seal a lucrative transfer for his client, according to The Guardian .

The Chinese Super League transfer window remains open until Tuesday, but a deal is unlikely to be completed before that. Today’s report says Paul Stretford, Rooney’s representative, is in the Far East to discuss a move, though that is more likely to happen in the summer transfer window.

Rooney is said to be highly surprised by manager Jose Mourinho’s insinuation that he could leave Old Trafford this week, but Stretford is negotiating his exit for the end of the current season.

Initial discussions have been held with Tianjin Quanjian, but no offer has been forthcoming yet. Neither Shanghai SIPG nor Shanghai Shenhua are thought to be interested in the 31-year-old forward.

Rooney has fallen out of favour under Mourinho this season and is reportedly unhappy with his lack of starts.