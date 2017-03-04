4 players set to leave Chelsea this summer

We’ve told you some of the Chelsea transfer targets for the summer transfer window. While head coach Antonio Conte will need extra bodies for the Blues’ expected return to Champions League action, there will still be some departures. The Guardian has named four players who are set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

John Terry

The long-serving skipper is a Chelsea institution, but his time on the playing staff is expected to come to an end this summer. He announced that he was heading for the exit 12 months ago before unexpectedly getting a one-year extension. The 36-year-old is unlikely to get another reprieve having featured in just five Premier League games so far this term.

Diego Costa

The Spain striker has been a key figure in Chelsea’s title push, but was strongly linked with a move to the Chinese Super League in the last transfer window. Although an alleged row with Conte appears to have been patched up, The Guardian’s report claims he is expected to leave this summer. China or former club Atletico Madrid seem the most likely destinations.

Michy Batshuayi

The Belgium international was signed from Marseille for £32m last summer, but has failed to live up to that price tag so far. Despite Costa’s falling out with Conte, Batshuayi has not been able to dislodge him from the team. Indeed, Conte now seems to prefer starting with a false nine in Costa’s absence rather than turning to Batshuayi. The 23-year-old is reportedly set to be offered around on a season-long loan.

Kurt Zouma

Zouma is still finding his feet after returning from the knee injury he suffered just over a year ago. The France international centre-back is said to be in a similar position to Batshuayi in that he will be made available for a season-long loan elsewhere.