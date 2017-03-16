Aitor Karanka leaves Middlesbrough ahead of Man Utd game

MFC can today confirm the departure of Head Coach Aitor Karanka – https://t.co/n9Fuh3w7j8 pic.twitter.com/F9cOPD97dj — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) March 16, 2017

Middlesbrough have parted company with head coach Aitor Karanka.

The Teessiders are just three days away from a televised game against Manchester United this weekend, but will go into the game without a manager.

A statement released by Boro indicates that the decision has been made by mutual consent.

It reads: “Middlesbrough Football Club can today confirm the departure of head coach Aitor Karanka. Following discussions, both parties have agreed that it is in the best interests of the club to make this change.”

Karanka said: “I’d like to thank Middlesbrough for a wonderful opportunity and the players, staff and all the people at the club who I have worked with. I’d also like to thank the fans for their support.

“This club will always hold a special place for me and I wish everyone connected with Middlesbrough Football Club the very best for the future.”

The 43-year-old had been in charge at the Riverside Stadium for three-and-a-half years having taken over in 2013.

It was his first job in management, having previously served as assistant manager to Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid.

He leaves having taken charge of 171 games as Boro boss, winning 80, drawing 42 and losing 49.

Following his appointment in November 2013, the team finished 12th in the Championship. The following season he took them to the play-off final and last season he won automatic promotion with a 2nd place finish.

Assistant head coach Steve Agnew will take over as caretaker boss with immediate effect and will be in charge against United this weekend.