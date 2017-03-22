Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil contract talks on hold

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that contract talks with star men Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are on hold until the summer.

The pair’s existing deals are due to expire at the end of next season in June 2018 and they are yet to agree to extensions.

Wenger, whose own contract expires this summer and who says an announcement on his plans for next season will be made very soon, has now revealed that there is no ongoing negotiations with Sanchez or Ozil’s representatives.

Instead, all parties have suspended talks until the summer.

Asked about Sanchez’s future, Wenger told French broadcaster beIN Sports : “At the moment we have not got an agreement.

“We have decided to focus on the end of the season and talk about it during the summer.

“It is the same situation with Ozil, because once you don’t find an agreement and the negotiation lasts, it is not good.

“It is better you get it out and sit down in the summer.”

There have previously been reports that the Gunners were unwilling to match the wage demands of the two players, with Sanchez’s future at the Emirates Stadium coming under particular scrutiny in recent weeks.

The Chile international joined the Gunners from Barcelona in the summer 2014 transfer window. Ozil, a World Cup winner with Germany, arrived from Real Madrid a year earlier.