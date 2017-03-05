Alexis Sanchez stormed out of Arsenal training and had slanging match with team-mates ahead of Liverpool game

Alexis Sanchez stormed out of an Arsenal training session last week, according to The Guardian .

The Chile international was involved in a slanging match with some of his team-mates after a bust-up caused him to end his participation in a session at London Colney without permission.

The incident happened last week in the build-up to Saturday evening’s defeat at Liverpool and was partly the reason manager Arsene Wenger chose to bench Sanchez at Anfield.

Sanchez reportedly stunned his team-mates by storming off the training pitch after an incident with another player. When the rest of the squad returned to the dressing room at the end of the session, some of them were involved in an angry exchange of words with the 28-year-old.

The former Barcelona star is out of contract in June 2018. He has been stalling over an extension for some time, and Wenger’s decision to drop him for the Liverpool game prompted fresh speculation that his Arsenal career is coming to an end.