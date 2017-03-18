Alexis Sanchez in a ‘terrible state’, may have ligament damage

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez is in a terrible state and may have sustained ankle ligament damage during today’s defeat at West Bromwich Albion, according to manager Arsene Wenger.

The Chile international suffered the injury in the first-half when he was fouled by Baggies winger James McClean.

Wenger claims he wanted to take Sanchez off, but the former Barcelona man insisted he was able to continue.

The Gunners boss eventually withdrew him in the 78th minute, although he now admits that it was a mistake for Sanchez to play any part in the second half.

With his medical team having had chance to give Sanchez an initial assessment, Wenger was not sounding optimistic about his condition.

He told reporters Sanchez is “an absolutely terrible state”.

The Frenchman added: “He should not have played in the second half but he insisted that he wanted to.

“In the end we had to take him off.”

He said Sanchez’s prospects of playing for Chile in World Cup qualifiers against Argentina and Venezuela, the first of which is on Thursday, would depend on whether he had sustained ligament damage.

You can see Wenger making those comments in the video above.