Ander Herrera discusses David De Gea to Real Madrid

ENTREVISTA #JUGONES | @AnderHerrera: "El FICHAJE FRUSTRADO ha hecho MÁS FUERTE a De Gea". pic.twitter.com/AWvNItKFcx
— El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) March 21, 2017
Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has been talking about team-mate David De Gea’s prospective transfer to Real Madrid.
The United pair are both currently back in their homeland on international duty with Spain.
Herrera gave an interview to football-themed TV programme El Chiringuito, which you can see in the video above.
He indicated that he was hoping the De Gea to Madrid question wouldn’t crop up, but it did.
Herrera spoke about the difficulty De Gea faced in seeing his move to the Bernabeu fall through at the start of the 2015/16 season.
And he was not willing to rule out the prospect of the deal resurfacing.
Herrera said: “I tried not to bring up the De Gea to Real Madrid topic.
“It’s difficult for him to one day be at one place, and then to be at another the next. He learned a lot from this. It has made him more mature.
“I want him to be the one defending Manchester United’s goal. Hopefully it will be like that, but anything can happen in football.”