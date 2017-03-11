Antoine Griezmann dismisses Man Utd talk

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has committed his future to the club.

The France international has been strongly linked with a big-money move to Manchester United in recent months and fanned the flames of that speculation by talking of his wish to play alongside international team-mate Paul Pogba at club level.

But Griezmann has now insisted that he wants to stay at the Vicente Calderon – and appears that the infamously rainy Manchester weather, in addition to his love of Atletico, is a major factor in his decision.

He cited the quality of coach Diego Simeone and the rest of the squad as other reasons why he will not be leaving the Spanish side.

According to AS , he told Spanish broadcaster RTVE: “I’m very happy here and of course the nice weather really helps a lot!

“My teammates are among the best there are and then I have a top class coach, so I am very happy here and I have no reason to leave.”

Griezmann, aged 25, has played all of his professional career to date in Spain. He joined Atletico from Real Sociedad in 2014. Since then he has scored 77 goals in 144 games in all competitions