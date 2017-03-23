Antoine Griezmann’s camp increasingly in favour of transfer, Man Utd have the edge

Antoine Griezmann is open to the idea of a summer transfer away from Atletico Madrid and his representatives are increasingly in favour of a move, according to French newspaper L’Equipe .

The France international has been strongly linked with a big-money move away from the Vicente Calderon – most strongly to Manchester United – in recent months, but had been downplaying that talk of late .

Today’s report from his homeland suggests that a transfer is very much still on the agenda. The 26-year-old will make a decision on his future at the end of the season, but the offer of Champions League football is essential, the article claims.

United have an edge of their rivals because of the close relationship between Griezmann and Red Devils midfielder Paul Pogba. Griezmann has previously spoken of his desire to play with his national team colleague at club level.

Jose Mourinho’s side will need to win the Europa League of finish in the Premier League’s top four in order to keep the deal alive.