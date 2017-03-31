Antonio Valencia voted Man Utd’s player of the month

Watch @Anto_V25's best bits from March as he made it a hat-trick of Player of the Month wins for the season: pic.twitter.com/y6kopFsTXl
Manchester United right-back Antonio Valencia has scooped the club’s player of the month award for March.
The Ecuador international was announced as the winner of the award today after a fan vote.
Valencia secured 71 per cent of the vote to win his third player of the month award of the season.
He beat Marcos Rojo (23 per cent) and Ashley Young (6 per cent) into second and third place in the voting, respectively.
The 31-year-old started every game in March, other than the Europa League last-16 first leg in which he came off the bench.
He started the month with an assist when his cross-shot led to Rojo’s opener against Bournemouth and ended the month by getting on the scoresheet at Middlesbrough before the international break.
Our machine.
Our warrior.
