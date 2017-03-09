Arsenal chairman makes statement on Arsene Wenger’s future

Arsenal chairman Sir Chips Keswick has issued a statement on manager Arsene Wenger’s future.

The long-serving Frenchman, who is out of contract this summer, has seen speculation that his 20-and-a-half years at the helm is coming to a close increase after the Gunners crashed out of the Champions League this week and dropped out of the top four in the Premier League after a poor run of results.

But Sir Chips’ statement indicates that Wenger will be involved in any decision on his future and, by implication, that the board will not be making any arrangements to replace him without his involvement. But he acknowledges that there is a debate within the club’s fanbase as to whether the 67-year-old should remain in charge.

The statement reads: “We are fully aware of the attention currently focused on the club and understand the debate. We respect that fans are entitled to their different individual opinions but we will always run this great football club with its best long-term interests at heart.

“Arsene has a contract until the end of the season. Any decisions will be made by us mutually and communicated at the right time in the right way.”

Wenger has been in charge of the north London club since October 1996. He has won three Premier League titles and six FA Cups during his 1,160 games as Arsenal manager.