Arsenal deadpan their inevitable FA Cup semi-final draw ball

We've been allocated ball No 4️⃣️ in the draw… https://t.co/DBVRVFTIWz — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 11, 2017

A piece of boring housekeeping by the official Arsenal Twitter account was retweeted thousands of times due to unintended comedy value.

The Gunners were simply hoping to inform supporters of what ball they need to look out for in this evening’s FA Cup semi-final draw.

There will only be four balls in the hat for the draw, which takes places after tonight’s game between Chelsea and Manchester United.

With a degree of inevitability, Arsenal were allocated the fourth and final ball.