Arsenal deny Thomas Tuchel approach

Arsenal have denied media reports that they have made an approach for Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel.

The stories suggested that the Gunners wanted Tuchel to replace manager Arsene Wenger and had made contact with a view to making the appointment.

But the Gunners have told the BBC that no such approach has taken place.

Wenger, aged 67, is out of contract at the end of the season and said in the wake of Saturday’s defeat at West Bromwich Albion that he had made a decision on his future.

He told reporters that an announcement would be made “very soon”, but it is not yet clear whether he intends to sign the new two-year contract he has been offered or step down from the post he has held since October 1996.

The Frenchman has been the subject of fan protests in recent weeks, including the flying of a banner urging ‘No contract. Wenger Out.’ over the Hawthorns last weekend.