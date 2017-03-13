Arsenal face Man City in FA Cup semi-final

The draw for the @EmiratesFACup semi-finals has just been made – and we’ll face @ManCity pic.twitter.com/6pZbzeOx0r — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 13, 2017

City have been drawn against Arsenal in the #FACup Semi Finals! 🙌 #mcfc pic.twitter.com/A6QXToPYB8 — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 13, 2017

Arsenal have been drawn against Manchester City in their FA Cup semi-final.

The two sides will meet in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on April 2 before the big game at Wembley.

City recorded a 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium in December.

The tie will be played at Wembley on April 22 or 23.

Arsenal beat Lincoln City 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday to book their place in the semi-final. Earlier in the day, City had seen off Middlesbrough to become the first side to qualify for the last-four.