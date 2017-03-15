Arsenal fans react to announcement of pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich

@Arsenal Why, because being embarrassed by Bayern is a worldwide sideshow now? — vieil imbécile (@TejasGooner) March 14, 2017

Arsenal supporters were left dumbfounded after the club announced a pre-season friendly against their Champions League conquerors Bayern Munich .

Just seven days after the Gunners suffered a 10-2 aggregate defeat in their last-16 tie, they announced that they had arranged to face the German champions again in July.

Arsenal fans replied to the club’s official Twitter account to question the wisdom of that decision and predict another five goals going past them (as was the case in each of the two legs in their recent meetings). Here’s what some of the supporters had to say.

@Arsenal Of all teams….your having us on? Bayern? — Stephen Jewell (@bergiebigboy) March 14, 2017

@Arsenal seriously why agree to get embarrassed again — Stuart Boyd (@Stubo84) March 14, 2017

@Arsenal Bayern again? Please let us die in peace ffs — Man Like Arsène (@IamASYRAFK) March 14, 2017

@Arsenal The banter. Bunch of jokers. Who at Arsenal actually thought that would be a good idea. Was 10 goals against us not enough? — PickledCheesecake (@BigGoonerMan) March 14, 2017