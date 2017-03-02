Arsenal and Liverpool vying for Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal want to sign Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette to replace Alexis Sanchez, according to the Daily Mirror .

The Gunners are private resigned to losing Chile international Sanchez but will face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool for Lacazette’s signing, the article claims.

The Gunners had a £35m bid turned down last year, but Lyon refused to sell. They are thought to be more open to the idea of cashing in on Lacazette this summer.

Lacazette, aged 25, enters the final two years of his contract this summer, so Lyon seemingly view it as the perfect time to sell before his value starts to drop towards the end of his deal.

With the player having scored 26 goals already this season, his price tag will not have dropped since last year.

A bid of at least £50m will be needed to land the France international, while bidding could go as high as his £60m release clause.

Liverpool are said to be ready to move for Lacazette if they first offload Daniel Sturridge.