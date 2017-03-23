Arsenal plot £25m bid for Arda Turan

Arsenal are preparing a £25m bid for Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan, according to The Times .

The Gunners are looking to the Turkey international to provide some guile to their midfield as they plan for the probable departures of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

With Ozil and Sanchez about to enter the final 12 months of their contracts and talks over extensions stalled, Turan has been identified as a suitable replacement for Ozil.

The 30-year-old joined Barca from La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid, where he had been a key figure, two years ago. The Catalan giants’ transfer ban meant he was unable to play for his first half-season at Camp Nou and has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter.

The report suggests that, although he has three years to run on his contract, Turan might be considered surplus to requirements at Barca as they rebuild under a new coach. Luis Enrique has already confirmed he will step down this summer.

Arsenal would be willing to pay £25m to get their man. That’s just shy of the £26m Barcelona paid Atletico for him.