Arsenal reveal their delight at star man’s return

Arsenal posted on Twitter to celebrate Mesut Ozil’s return to action.

The Germany international came off the bench to play the final half-hour of his national team’s World Cup qualification win over Azerbaijan in Baku last night.

After Ozil wrote on Twitter that the 1-4 win had put Germany one step closer to their target of qualifying for Russia 2018, the Gunners’ official account retweeted him and added: “Great to see you back on the pitch, @MesutOzil1088.”

Ozil missed the 3-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion before the international break and had not featured in last week’s friendly against England.