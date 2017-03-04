Arsenal star reacts to return to fitness

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has taken to Twitter to respond to his return to fitness.

The Wales international, aged 26, has been sidelined since the defeat to Watford at the start of last month, but is back in full training and available for selection in this evening’s Premier League encounter with Liverpool at Anfield.

He posted a picture of him back in action at the Gunners’ London Colney training ground and told his followers it was “good to be back”.