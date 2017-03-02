Arsenal stars get makeup to wear for Liverpool game

Arsenal’s players have been given makeup sets ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash with Liverpool.

The Gunners have been invited to put some slap on before they take to the pitch at Anfield on Saturday evening.

Olivier Giroud, Alex Iwobi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain posed for a photo with one of the vanity kits.

It’s part of stunt by broadcaster BT Sport, who are suggesting that the players will want to look their best because the match will be available in ultra HD.