Arsenal stars and N’Golo Kante cosy up to Man Utd target Antoine Griezmann

Ce matin @Ludovic_Giuly a fêté l'anniversaire d' @AntoGriezmann avec @MATUIDIBlaise @6_LKOSCIELNY @_OlivierGiroud_ @nglkante @equipedefrance pic.twitter.com/6xYGFFVxMN
— Éclairons le foot (@eclaironslefoot) March 21, 2017
With Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial out of the France squad, Manchester United have lost their opportunity to work any charm offensive on transfer target Antoine Griezmann during the current international break.
But Arsenal, who have also been linked with Griezmann, and Chelsea have both had their players cosying up to the Atletico Madrid man.
Laurent Koscielny, Olivier Giroud and N’Golo Kante, along with Paris Saint-Germain’s Blaise Matuidi, all embraced Griezmann as he celebrated his 26th birthday at Clairefontaine.
The group then looked set to embark on a small-sided game of table football.