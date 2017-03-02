Arsenal take Marcelo Allende on trial

Arsenal have handed a trial to Chilean starlet Marcelo Allende, according to the The Sun .

The 17-year-old has been compared to his compatriot Alexis Sanchez, who could become a team-mate if Allende impresses during his trial.

He joined first-team training alongside Sanchez and the Gunners’ other senior stars at London Colney on Wednesday as manager Arsene Wenger watched on.

The 5ft 4in midfielder started his career at Cobreloa, where Sanchez also began his career, but moved on to Chilean second-tier side Deportes Santa Cruz last year.

The Chile Under-17 international has made 22 first-team appearances for his current club to date.

He has reportedly been on Wenger’s radar for a while having turned out for the Gunners’ Under-19 side at the Durban International Football Tournament in South Africa last August and been spotted visiting Arsenal again last October.

His current trial could result in a summer move to the north London club.

Allende can be seen behind Alex Iwobi in the photo below.