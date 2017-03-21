Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez indicates he is planning to play for Chile

El único fracaso Es No intentarlo… ⚽️🇨🇱 A post shared by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1) on Mar 20, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez’s latest Instagram post indicates that he is intent on playing for Chile in their forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Sanchez suffered an ankle injury in last weekend’s defeat at West Bromwich Albion. After the game, manager Arsene Wenger said the ankle was in a terrible state.

But the Gunners forward has posted a photo of him in action for Chile.

The picture is accompanied by a Spanish caption that reads: “The only failure is to not try.”

Chile face Argentina on Thursday, then host Venezuela next Tuesday.