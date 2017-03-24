Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez plays for Chile against Argentina

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez started for Chile in their World Cup qualifier against Argentina last night, despite the ankle injury he suffered at West Bromwich Albion last weekend.
Sanchez had been substituted at the Hawthorns. After that game, manager Arsene Wenger said his ankle was in a “terrible state”, but he was fit to lineup for his national team and play the full 90 minutes just five days later.
7️⃣️ @Alexis_Sanchez pic.twitter.com/CcV3oNGpbr
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 24, 2017
The Gunners forward hit the crossbar with a free-kick, but was unable to help his side get anything from the match in Buenos Aires. The home side recorded a 1-0 win courtesy of a Lionel Messi goal from the penalty spot.
You can see the only goal of the game in the video below.
#EliminatoriasEnTyC ¡GOL DE ARGENTINA! Messi, de penal, pone el 1-0 ante Chile en el Monumental. Miralo EN VIVO: https://t.co/3i0wAgYlkA pic.twitter.com/8PrlkUVoUX
— TyC Sports (@TyCSports) March 23, 2017