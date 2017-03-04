Arsenal’s final training session ahead of Liverpool game

Arsenal’s players completed a final training session at their London Colney base before heading north to prepare for this evening’s Premier League encounter with Liverpool at Anfield.

Striker Danny Welbeck took part in the session and could be involved, despite manager Arsene Wenger warning that caution was needed after knee injuries have blighted recent seasons for the England international.

The club shared pictures of the squad training on Friday, while several of Wenger’s players posted photos of themselves in action during the session.

Among them was fit-again Aaron Ramsey.