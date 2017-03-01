Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil sent home ill ahead of Liverpool game

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil was sent home from training today as the Gunners prepared for this weekend’s Premier League encounter with Liverpool, according to Goal .

The Germany international was reportedly suffering from sickness and dismissed from Arsenal’s London Colney training ground.

The 28-year-old was out 10-pin bowling with the rest of the squad last night, but reported for training with flu-like symptoms this morning. He was examined by the club doctor who sent him home to recover from his illness (and presumably avoid passing it on to any of his colleagues).

With just two days of training left before Arsene Wenger’s side play at Anfield, Ozil now faces a race to be fit in time for the six-pointer.

Ozil missed a spell of the festive fixture programme due to a virus, so he will be hoping his latest bout of ill health does not force him to miss more games.