Arsenal’s Nacho Monreal issues rallying cry ahead of Liverpool game

Ready and focused on the big game tomorrow! We continue to fight as a team #COYG pic.twitter.com/ETdaGrR5XG — Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) March 3, 2017

Arsenal left-back Nacho Monreal has issued a rallying cry ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League encounter with Liverpool at Anfield.

The Spaniard shared a photo of the Gunners training at their London Colney base today. He was pictured taking part in a kee-bal drill with Gabriel, Kieran Gibbs, Hector Bellerin and Lucas Perez.

Monreal said he and his team-mates were ready and focused on the big game.

said Arsenal would “continue to fight as a team” in the tea-time kick-off on Saturday.