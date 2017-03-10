Arsene Wenger confirms Arsenal approach for Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that he made an unsuccessful attempt to sign Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe.
The French wonderkid has been earning rave reviews and comparisons to Gunners legend – and another player who made his breakthrough at Monaco – Thierry Henry.
Speaking at his press conference yesterday ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup sixth round clash with Lincoln City, Wenger confirmed that he had made an approach for Mbappe last year.
Mbappe, aged 18, was playing regularly last season but has found a new gear since Wenger’s approach was turned down. He has scored 15 goals in 29 first-team appearances so far this season.
He has also scored seven goals in 11 appearances for the France Under-19 side.
Wenger knows that Mbappe’s form has made him a target for a host of Europe’s top clubs.
In French, he told reporters: “I approached him last year because I really believe that he has an exceptional future ahead of him.
“Unfortunately today, all these young players are in full view from very, very early on and all the big clubs want them.
“I hope the fact that everybody is already talking of nobody but him isn’t going to have a negative impact on his future.”
Wenger has previously spoken of his admiration for Mbappe and discussed his similarities to Henry.