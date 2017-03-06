Arsene Wenger dismisses reports of training ground incident involving Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says stories suggesting Alexis Sanchez was involved in a training ground bust-up are “completely false”.

The Chile international was reported to have stormed off the training ground at London Colney last week after an incident with a team-mate. He was then reportedly involved in a slanging match with a group of colleagues when they returned to the dressing room at the end of that session.

But Wenger has poured cold water on those claims. Speaking in his press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 second leg with Bayern Munich, the Gunners boss denied any such incident had happened.

He told reporters: “[It is] completely false. I understand you have to fill newspapers, and I respect that. We have to accept that.”