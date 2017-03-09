Arsene Wenger reveals Arsenal’s two sickness doubts ahead of Lincoln City clash

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed he has two players who are doubtful for Saturday’s FA Cup sixth round clash with Lincoln City.

The Gunners boss says there could be a sickness bug sweeping through his squad.

Striker Danny Welbeck – a late withdrawal from the team to play Bayern Munich on Tuesday night after becoming unwell before kick-off – remains a doubt for the game against the Imps.

Attacking midfielder Alex Iwobi was also forced to miss the Bayern game after being taken ill on the day of the game. He is a doubt, too.

Wenger told reporters at his press conference today: “I believe that we have two uncertainties: Welbeck, who had to come off after the warm-up against Bayern due to sickness, and Iwobi, who on the day of the game couldn’t turn up as well due to the same problem. Everyone else should be available.”

And Wenger will monitor Mesut Ozil. He did play against Bayern having missed the previous game against Liverpool, but reported feeling unwell after the match.

On Ozil, Wenger said: “I haven’t decided yet, he still felt not too well after the game. I will see in training how he feels and I haven’t decided on the team that will start the game on Saturday.”

And addressing the possibility of a sickness bug in the camp, he added: “It is possible, yes. We have a little problem on that front. I don’t know if it is a bug or not. they called me on the morning of the game and said Iwobi cannot play and Welbeck at 5pm in the afternoon felt sick. We still tried to play him but it could be a bug, I don’t know.”