Atletico Madrid convince Antoine Griezmann to reject Man Utd

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann will reject Manchester United’s overtures in order to stay at the Vicente Calderon beyond this season, according to Spanish newspaper AS .

The report notes the likelihood of a summer bid from United for the France international, but claims that Atletico have convinced their star striker to turn down any approach and continue his La Liga career.

Griezmann is under contract with Atletico until June 2021. His deal includes a €100m buy-out clause, which United have been tipped to activate.

But the Madrid side are said to be very calm about the situation and convinced that Griezmann, aged 25, will be part of their squad for the 2017/18 campaign.

As well as being well integrated with the club and his team-mates, Griezmann is said to see his future as being closely tied to coach Diego Simeone. The report goes as far as to say that if Simeone stays, Griezmann stays. With Simeone having committed to remain in charge next season, his star striker should be convinced to stay put.