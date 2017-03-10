Barcelona watching Chelsea trio

Barcelona are keeping tabs on three Chelsea players ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Spanish newspaper Marca .

The Catalan giants’ sporting director Robert Fernandez and scout Urbano Ortega were both in London this week and the trio of Blues stars were reportedly the reason for the trip.

Barca are known to be keen to strengthen their options at full-back before the start of next season, so both Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are under consideration.

Although Azpilicueta is currently operated as a right-sided centre-back and Alonso as a left wing-back in Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 system, they were reportedly the primary reason for Fernandez and Ortega’s decision to watch Chelsea’s win over West Ham at the London Stadium on Monday evening.

The Spanish champions are also said to be interested in holding midfielder Nemanja Matic, though he has been benched in favour of former Barca midfielder Cesc Fabregas for the past couple of games.