Bastian Schweinsteiger leaves Man Utd to join Chicago Fire

Manchester United have confirmed the transfer of midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger to Chicago Fire.

The 32-year-old still had just over a year to run on his contract, but United are thought to have let him go without demanding any fee.

He is believed to have signed a one-year contract with the Fire.

The deal is subject to the Germany international obtaining a US visa and passing a medical.

He had been linked with the Major League Soccer outfit for a couple of months, having fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford since Jose Mourinho took charge last summer.

Schweinsteiger joined United from Bayern Munich, where he had spent his entire professional career up to that point, in July 2015 for £6.5m.

The World Cup winner made only 18 Premier League appearances last season and hasn’t featured at all in the league this season. He leaves the Red Devils having made 35 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals.