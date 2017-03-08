Bayern Munich poke fun at Arsenal with 10-2 joke

Bayern Munich had a bit of fun with the scoreline after their second successive humiliation of Arsenal.

Another 5-1 win gave the German champions a comprehensive 10-2 aggregate victory over the Gunners in their Champions League last-16 tie.

Shortly after the final whistle, Bayern’s Twitter account posted a photo of two-goal midfielder Arturo Vidal ‘asking’ fans what time it was. The tweet was published at 9.50pm, or ten-to 10. 10-2, get it?

Bayern resisted any urge to repeat the gag hourly through the night.