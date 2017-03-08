Bayern Munich poke fun at Arsenal with 10-2 joke

What time is it? Yep, it's ten to! 🔥 #UCL #ARSFCB pic.twitter.com/T2lDkvivkS
— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) March 7, 2017
Bayern Munich had a bit of fun with the scoreline after their second successive humiliation of Arsenal.
Another 5-1 win gave the German champions a comprehensive 10-2 aggregate victory over the Gunners in their Champions League last-16 tie.
Shortly after the final whistle, Bayern’s Twitter account posted a photo of two-goal midfielder Arturo Vidal ‘asking’ fans what time it was. The tweet was published at 9.50pm, or ten-to 10. 10-2, get it?
Bayern resisted any urge to repeat the gag hourly through the night.