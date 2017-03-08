Bolton reject defecting Man Utd fan

We've become the first UK football club to partner with LGBT equality charity @StonewallUK: https://t.co/yFB6alUjxl #allredallequal pic.twitter.com/4elOmr8kdz
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 7, 2017
@ManUtd @stonewalluk I'd rather support Bolton Wanderers than a club that endorses immorality without considering the fans
— Manchester United (@Fortunefilmzng) March 7, 2017
🌈 We'd rather you didn't. #TeamStonewall https://t.co/1ZhiIx7rxg
— Bolton Wanderers FC (@OfficialBWFC) March 7, 2017
Bolton Wanderers have told a defecting Manchester United supporter that they would rather he didn’t support them.
Twitter user @Fortunefilmzng took exception to United’s new partnership with LGBT equality charity Stonewall and announced his intention to support Bolton given United’s “immorality”.
He wrote: “I’d rather support Bolton Wanderers than a club that endorses immorality without considering the fans.”
But when the Trotters caught wind of the situation, they tweeted in support of United and Stonewall and indicated that @Fortunefilmzng would not be a welcome addition to their fanbase.