Bolton reject defecting Man Utd fan

We've become the first UK football club to partner with LGBT equality charity @StonewallUK: https://t.co/yFB6alUjxl #allredallequal pic.twitter.com/4elOmr8kdz — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 7, 2017

@ManUtd @stonewalluk I'd rather support Bolton Wanderers than a club that endorses immorality without considering the fans — Manchester United (@Fortunefilmzng) March 7, 2017

Bolton Wanderers have told a defecting Manchester United supporter that they would rather he didn’t support them.

Twitter user @Fortunefilmzng took exception to United’s new partnership with LGBT equality charity Stonewall and announced his intention to support Bolton given United’s “immorality”.

He wrote: “I’d rather support Bolton Wanderers than a club that endorses immorality without considering the fans.”

But when the Trotters caught wind of the situation, they tweeted in support of United and Stonewall and indicated that @Fortunefilmzng would not be a welcome addition to their fanbase.