Bolton reject defecting Man Utd fan

Posted by - March 8, 2017 - All News, Bolton Wanderers, Manchester United

Bolton Wanderers have told a defecting Manchester United supporter that they would rather he didn’t support them.

Twitter user @Fortunefilmzng took exception to United’s new partnership with LGBT equality charity Stonewall and announced his intention to support Bolton given United’s “immorality”.

He wrote: “I’d rather support Bolton Wanderers than a club that endorses immorality without considering the fans.”

But when the Trotters caught wind of the situation, they tweeted in support of United and Stonewall and indicated that @Fortunefilmzng would not be a welcome addition to their fanbase.