Cesar Azpilicueta admits he’s flattered by Barcelona rumours

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta says he is flattered by transfer rumours linking him with a move to Barcelona.

But the Spain international insists he is committed to staying at Stamford Bridge, where he feels loved. He pointed to his recent contract extension as evidence of his intention to continue his Chelsea career.

And he also noted that the transfer rumours had not been around last season when the Blues were struggling in the Premier League.

He told The Guardian : “Right now I am only thinking about Chelsea and I feel loved here. I’ve been here five years now and I extended my contract not long ago.

“It’s flattering to be linked to Barcelona: it means you’re playing well. I wasn’t hearing those sort of stories last season. That’s a consequence of us being top of the Premier League, things are going well.

“My objective since I arrived was to grow as a player and a person. I’ve adapted to the city, to the country. I feel settled, I’m comfortable with the language, my family is very happy. Right now my only objective is to continue with Chelsea.”

Azpilicueta, aged 27, joined the Blues from French side Marseille for a reported £7m in August 2012. He has since clocked up 216 appearances for the club, operating at right-back, left-back and this season as a right-sided central defender in Antonio Conte’s back-three.

He was one of a host of Chelsea stars to be linked with a transfer away from Stamford Bridge during the recent international break. Azpilicueta was on duty with the Spain squad for their World Cup qualification win over Israel and friendly victory against France.