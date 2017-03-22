Chelsea agree personal terms with Tiemoue Bakayoko

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to journalist Guillem Balague .

The 22-year-old has reportedly agreed his prospective salary and contract length ahead of a summer transfer to Stamford Bridge.

But the Blues do not yet have a deal in place with Monaco and the Premier League champions will still have to win the bidding for the highly sought-after France Under-21 international if they are to get their man.

If the report is accurate, it would indicate that the Chelsea hierarchy are keen to land Bakayoko as quickly as possible, so they will probably be happy to meet the Ligue 1 side’s asking price.

In any case, the fact that the player apparently favours a move to the Blues would stand Antonio Conte’s side in good stead if they do end up in a bidding war for the former Rennes man.

Bakayoko could win his first senior cap for France this week after being called up as a replacement for the injured Paul Pogba.