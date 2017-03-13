Chelsea and Arsenal battling to sign Helder Costa

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Helder Costa is a transfer target for Chelsea and Arsenal, according to The Sun .

The 23-year-old is reported to be on the radar of the two London club ahead of the summer transfer window.

Blues boss Antonio Conte was apparently impressed with Costa’s showing when his side faced Wolves in the FA Cup and his scouts have been keeping tabs on the Portugal Under-21 international.

But Arsenal are also interested in the former Benfica, Deportivo La Coruna and Monaco star and had spies at Molineux on Saturday to watch him in action in Wolves’ 1-0 win against Rotherham.

Costa joined the Black Country club on loan from Benfica at the start of the summer. The deal was converted into a £13m permanent deal in the January transfer window. The four-and-a-half year contract he signed runs until June 2021.

He has scored 10 goals in 37 appearances for Paul Lambert’s side to date.