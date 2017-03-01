Chelsea boss Antonio Conte linked with Inter Milan job

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is being lined up to take over at Inter Milan next season, according to Italian newspaper Tuttosport .

Conte is reportedly viewed as the ideal candidate to take over at San Siro.

Despite the fact that the former Italy boss looks set to lead the Blues to the Premier League title in his first season in charge, the report suggests he could consider quitting to return to his homeland.

That is said to be because Conte’s family are keen to return to Italy and because Chelsea have not invested in his squad as heavily as he was expecting.

But Conte is also reportedly motivated by a desire to get revenge against former club Juventus, whose president Andrea Agnelli is namechecked as someone who made life difficult for Conte during his time in charge of the national team.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone – a former Inter player – is touted as the other main option to replace Stefano Pioli.