Chelsea face Spurs in FA Cup semi-final

We will play Tottenham at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 13, 2017

We've been drawn against Chelsea in the @EmiratesFACup semi-final at Wembley. Game to be played weekend of 22/23 April. #COYS pic.twitter.com/NSM4sxj4lh — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 13, 2017

Chelsea have been drawn against Tottenham in their FA Cup semi-final.

The tie will be played at Wembley on April 22 or 23.

The sides have already played each other twice this season, with both sides winning their home games. The Blues won 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in November and Spurs won 2-0 at White Hart Lane in January to end Chelsea’s long unbeaten run.

They will now go head-to-head at a neutral venue to fight for a place in the FA Cup final.

Chelsea recorded a 1-0 win over Manchester United this evening to make the last-four, while Spurs secured a comfortable 6-0 victory against League One side Millwall yesterday.