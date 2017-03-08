Chelsea fans have fun at Arsenal’s expense with Alexis Sanchez and Petr Cech photo

Petr Cech: What's so funny? Alexis: the amount of years left on your contract pic.twitter.com/b7ZEv1ZTKc — Daniel Soff (@Swagadore) March 7, 2017

Images that appear to show Alexis Sanchez and Petr Cech having a bit of a joke on the Arsenal bench as their side trailed Bayern Munich 2-10 on aggregate last night have caused a bit of a stir.

But they have been particularly well received by fans of London rivals Chelsea. Supporters of Cech’s former club have had some fun trying to guess how the conversation between the pair might have gone.

Alexis Sanchez: I cannot wait till I leave this club and join the biggest one in London, Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/lNikrn86ZL — ConteTweets (@ConteTweets) March 7, 2017