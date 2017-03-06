Chelsea get planning permission for Stamford Bridge redevelopment

Chelsea have been granted planning permission for their £500m redevelopment of Stamford Bridge.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, this morning gave the Blues’ proposals his approval and the club can now begin work on rebuilding their stadium.

Chelsea’s plans, which had previously been unanimously passed by Hammersmith and Fulham Council’s planning committee in January will increase the ground’s capacity from 41,600 to 60,000. It will include a walkway over the District Line adjacent to the stadium to improve links to Fulham Broadway station.

The scheme also includes promises of a £12m investment in community activities, such as employment and skills training, plus a £3.75m contribution towards affordable housing in the borough.

In a statement confirming that the plans had received his approval, Khan said the redeveloped Bridge would become a “jewel in London’s sporting crown and will attract visitors and football fans from around the world”

Work will now commence on builing the new stadium, which was designed by architects Herzog and de Meuron. It is expected to be ready for the 2021/22. The Blues are expected to need a temporary home for the 2018/19, 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons. Wembley and the Twickenham rugby stadium are thought to be among the options being considered.