Chelsea make Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez their top transfer target

Chelsea have made Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez their top transfer target ahead of the summer transfer window, according to The Guardian .

The Premier League champions elect are reportedly hoping to convince the unsettled Chilean to move across London.

Sanchez is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium in June 2018. Despite the fact that he is about to enter the final 12 months of his deal, talks about an extension are on hold after hitting deadlock.

The 28-year-old is said to be demanding a pay rise from his current £130,000-a-week salary to £250,000-a-week and has told Arsenal that this is non-negotiable.

Chelsea face competition from Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Inter Milan, who are all keen to sign Sanchez, the report claims. But Real Madrid and Barcelona are not interested.

The Blues have not yet made a bid for Sanchez, but his agent Fernando Felicevich, is understood to be aware of their interest.

If the deal went ahead, Sanchez would become the first player to move from Arsenal to Chelsea since Ashley Cole’s acrimonious switch in 2006.