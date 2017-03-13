Chelsea and Man City bid €60m for Kingsley Coman

Chelsea and Manchester City have both lodged bids worth around €60m for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, according to French broadcaster Telefoot .

The Premier League rivals have offered between €50m and €60m, the report claims.

Coman, aged 20, is currently coming to the end of a two-year loan from Italian champions Juventus to Bayern, where he played under City boss Pep Guardiola last season.

The Bundesliga leaders have an option to convert the deal to a permanent transfer for €20m this summer, but Coman has started less frequently since Carlo Ancelotti replaced Guardiola at the Allianz Arena, with Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery now reestablished as the preferred options on the flanks. The France international has been restricted to just 12 league appearances so far this term, albeit he was hindered by an injury suffered last summer.

His bit-part role could give Chelsea or City the chance to nip in and sign the former Paris Saint-Germain man.