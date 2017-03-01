Chelsea man reacts to new contract

Delighted to have signed a new contract with @ChelseaFC

I feel at home at Stamford Bridge and am looking forward to the future! #CFC pic.twitter.com/EzGhwPwqo8 — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) March 1, 2017

Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses has taken to his Twitter account to react to the news that he has signed a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

The Nigeria international today put pen to paper on a new four-year contract that ties him to the Blues until June 2021.

Moses had established himself as a key player for Antonio Conte this season having spent the three previous campaigns out on loan.

He alluded to his newly settled status in his tweet.

The former Crystal Palace and Wigan Athletic man wrote: “Delighted to have signed a new contract with @ChelseaFC. I feel at home at Stamford Bridge and am looking forward to the future!”