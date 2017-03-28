Chelsea man turns himself into Where’s Waldo? in Spain training

Dónde estoy? 🏃🏼 Where am I?

Mañana gran partido ante Francia! pic.twitter.com/kxohgVGbBB — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) March 27, 2017

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta created a Where’s Wally? style game for his social media followers after he trained in the Stade de France yesterday evening.

Azpilicueta and his Spain team-mates were preparing for tonight’s friendly against France.

The Blues star posted a photo of Julen Lopetegui’s squad lined up at the start of a training drill and asked: “Where am I?”

And no, he is not the player who appears to have his head lodged up Sergio Ramos’ backside!