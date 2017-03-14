Chelsea star bizarrely stokes Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid rumours

Chelsea striker Diego Costa gave a strange post-match interview after last night’s FA Cup quarter-final win over in which he added fuel to the flames of speculation linking team-mates Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois with transfers to Real Madrid.

The Spain international has been the subject of rumours about his own future in recent weeks. He addressed those and seemed quite happy to hang Hazard and Courtois out to dry.

In a post-match interview with Spanish radio station COPE , Costa said: “I had a great time at Atleti, and this year I’m feeling very good… There was a lot of talk about going to China but, you see, here I am.”

He also talked up the likelihood of goalkeeper Courtois wanting a move to Madrid and Madrid wanting to sign the Belgium international.

He said: “We know Courtois loves Spain – his family lives there. He’s a great goalkeeper and Madrid needs people like that.”

He then went on to talk about how Madrid and Barcelona would both be keen to sign Hazard.

Costa continued: “It will be bad news for Chelsea if Real Madrid sign Hazard and Courtois. Eden is the best, he’s top.

“Barcelona and Real Madrid will have their eye (on him) and if a team like these knock on the door you have to think about it. It is normal that they love him but hopefully he will not leave.”