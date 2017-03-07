Chelsea star feeling romantic on his anniversary

If I had to live my life over again next time I would make sure I find you sooner so I could love you for longer. Happy anniversary to us! ❤ pic.twitter.com/qAuc1LbJ0q — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) March 7, 2017

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas was in a romantic mood as he posted on Twitter this afternoon to mark his anniversary.

He shared a picture of him kissing his long-term partner Daniella Semaan, who is currently pregnant with their third child.

But it was in the accompanying tweet that the Spain international got particularly soppy.

He publicly wrote to Daniella: “If I had to live my life over again next time I would make sure I find you sooner so I could love you for longer. Happy anniversary to us!”

Fabregas played in the Blues’ 1-2 win at West Ham United last night.